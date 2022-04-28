wrestling / News

Rey Fenix Returns on AEW Dynamite, Attacks House of Black

April 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Rey Fenix Image Credit: AEW

Rey Fenix made his return on this week’s AEW Dynamite, appearing on the show to help his Death Triangle comrades against the House of Black. Wednesday night’s show saw Fenix come up behind the House of Black while Penta and Pac were confronting them from the ramp and attack the group. You can see a clip from the segment below.

Fenix has been out of action since he suffered an arm injury during the January 5th episode of Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Rey Fenix, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading