Rey Fenix, Sammy Guevara, Carlito & More React To Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

March 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite El Hijo Del Vikingo Image Credit: AEW

Kenhy Omega’s match with El Hijo Del Vikingo on AEW Dynamite had drawn a lot of praise, and several people in the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. As reported last night, Omega defeated Vikingo in the main event of Dynamite and Omega thanked AAA for the opportunity after the show.

You can see Twitter reactions from Rey Fenix, Taya Valkyrie, Sammy Guevara, Thunder Rosa, Carlito and more below, as well as Konnan talking about the match after the show in an AEW video:

