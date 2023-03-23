wrestling / News
Rey Fenix, Sammy Guevara, Carlito & More React To Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo
Kenhy Omega’s match with El Hijo Del Vikingo on AEW Dynamite had drawn a lot of praise, and several people in the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. As reported last night, Omega defeated Vikingo in the main event of Dynamite and Omega thanked AAA for the opportunity after the show.
You can see Twitter reactions from Rey Fenix, Taya Valkyrie, Sammy Guevara, Thunder Rosa, Carlito and more below, as well as Konnan talking about the match after the show in an AEW video:
What a match @vikingo_aaa VS @KennyOmegamanX was incredible.
The new Lucha Libre generation is fire!
🔥🇲🇽🙌🏻
— REY FENIX👑MexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) March 23, 2023
He absolutely killed it 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @vikingo_aaa https://t.co/uyc0XZM5iR
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) March 23, 2023
Give me Vikingo #AEWDynamtie
— Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) March 23, 2023
No puedes parpadear en esta pelea por que la accion no se detiene estos dos se van a moler a golpes. @KennyOmegaManX y @vikingo_aaa
Para @AEW español usa la opción de SAP en los Estados Unidos y Canada atraves de @tbsnetwork. Internacional en español por @FiteTV. #AEWenEspañol https://t.co/YLtgUfHEUL
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 23, 2023
I need a cigarette and a glass of wine after that. @KennyOmegamanX @vikingo_aaa @AEW
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) March 23, 2023
Me after that match 💯#AEWDynamtie pic.twitter.com/wwLq8i2JiS
— Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) March 23, 2023
Estas loco, carnal!! Bravo @vikingo_aaa https://t.co/JQA5DWumP5
— ⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ (@RRWWE) March 23, 2023
El Hijo de Vikingo…. pic.twitter.com/V2Kb61ehbv
— carlito (@Litocolon279) March 23, 2023
.@lexynair catches up with El Hijo Del Vikingo and @Konnan5150, after @vikingo_aaa‘s jaw-dropping performance on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/wNClQqsrUS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 23, 2023
