Rey Fenix, Sammy Guevara, Carlito & More React To Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

Kenhy Omega’s match with El Hijo Del Vikingo on AEW Dynamite had drawn a lot of praise, and several people in the wrestling world took to Twitter to react. As reported last night, Omega defeated Vikingo in the main event of Dynamite and Omega thanked AAA for the opportunity after the show.

You can see Twitter reactions from Rey Fenix, Taya Valkyrie, Sammy Guevara, Thunder Rosa, Carlito and more below, as well as Konnan talking about the match after the show in an AEW video:

What a match @vikingo_aaa VS @KennyOmegamanX was incredible. The new Lucha Libre generation is fire! 🔥🇲🇽🙌🏻 — REY FENIX👑MexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) March 23, 2023

Give me Vikingo #AEWDynamtie — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) March 23, 2023

No puedes parpadear en esta pelea por que la accion no se detiene estos dos se van a moler a golpes. @KennyOmegaManX y @vikingo_aaa

Para @AEW español usa la opción de SAP en los Estados Unidos y Canada atraves de @tbsnetwork. Internacional en español por @FiteTV. #AEWenEspañol https://t.co/YLtgUfHEUL — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 23, 2023