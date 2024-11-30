Rey Fenix Seemingly Comments on AEW Status, Says Things Are ‘Not Known’ But ‘Should Not Be Talked About’

It was reported yesterday that Rey Fenix will still be under AEW contract for some time, even though his brother Penta El Zero Miedo is expected to be a free agent next week. Fenix took to his Instagram Stores to offer a brief statement, essentially saying that he plans to remain professional and not discuss his contract.

He said (via Fightful): “There are many things that are not known, but that also should not be talked about. We must wait. Professionalism first and foremost, folks. We must not be the same as all those podcasts that go around spitting out what should not be spit out. Never diminish our work. There are things that should always be respected, and many are forgetting everything that wrestling has given them.“