Rey Fenix Set For WWE Smackdown Debut Next Week

Rey Fenix is officially coming to WWE Smackdown, with his debut set to take place next week. WWE revealed at last on Friday’s episode that the brother of Penta was the subject of the recent teasers, and that he will make his debut on next week’s show.

Fenix was confirmed last week as having signed with the company. WWE acknowledged that he was the brother of Raw’s Penta on Smackdown.

https://twitter.com/strattonswiftt/status/1905806479124258877