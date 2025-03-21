wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Reportedly Officially Signed To WWE
March 21, 2025 | Posted by
Rey Fenix is officially a WWE-contracted star, according to a new report. Fightful Select has confirmed that Fenix has signed his contract after getting his medicals done over the last few weeks.
The news is not a big surprise, particularly after a teaser aired on last week’s Smackdown announcing the impending arrival of a new luchador. It had not been reported previously that he was officially signed on though. The plan is obviously to debut him on Smackdown, though no word as to when yet.
The report goes on to note that, much like Penta, Fenix isn’t expected to speak at length about his falling out with AEW and exit there.
