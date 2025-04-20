Rey Fenix Names His Three Dream Matches in WWE

Rey Fenix made his Wrestlemania debut at tonight’s event and he hopes for more dream matches during his WWE career. In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Fenix named which three WWE wrestlers he considered his personal picks for dream matches.

He said: “I can say three matches I want to happen in WWE first, I want to face my brother [Penta], right? I want to face my brother. Second, of course, Rey Mysterio, and my third one, I’m gonna say Randy Orton.”