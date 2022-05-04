Rey Fenix to Team With Laredo Kid and Heavy Metal at AAA Show Later This Month

– As noted, Rey Fenix is returning to the ring tonight on AEW Dynamite. He’ll be facing Dante Martin in a qualifying match for the men’s Owen Hart tournament. Additionally, AAA has announced that Rey Fenix will be in action for the company’s upcoming Showcenter Complex event.

Fenix will be teaming with Laredo Kid and Heavy Metal in a six-man tag team match against Abismo Negro Jr., Arez, and Psicosis. The event is scheduled for May 21 in Monterrey, Mexico. Rey Fenix had recently been out of action after suffering an arm injury several months ago on AEW Dynamite.