Rey Fenix Gives Update On Injury Status, Will Be Back Soon

Rey Fenix recently provided an update on his recovery from injury, noting that he will be back “soon.” Fenix has been out of action since October, when he lost the AEW International Championship to Orange Cassidy. He was reportedly written out at that point to give him time to heal up from being banged up, and he spoke with Denise Salcedo recently and discussed how he’s been doing.

“We are working on the recovery,” Fenix said (https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/rey-fenix-says-he-still-recovering-injury-hopes-be-back-soon target=new>per Fightful). “It’s one of my…I think it’s the worst injury, but I’m taking my time. I’m doing a good job in my recovery. I put everything with the doctors. I’m following the doctor’s line.”

He continued, “I’m doing my best, and I think…I can’t talk so much about — but soon. Soon, I will be in the ring, doing lucha libre, doing the thing that makes me so happy,” he said.