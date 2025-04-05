wrestling / News

Rey Fenix Victorious In WWE Debut Against Nathan Frazer On Smackdown

April 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Fenix WWE Smackdown 4-4-25 Image Credit: WWE

Rey Fenix is 1 – 0 after his WWE debut, defeating Nathan Frazer on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Fenix defeat Frazer in one-on-one action, picking up the win with a Mexican Muscle Buster.

The match is the first for Fenix in the company since he joined WWE last month. He exited AEW in March.

