Rey Fenix Victorious In WWE Debut Against Nathan Frazer On Smackdown
April 4, 2025 | Posted by
Rey Fenix is 1 – 0 after his WWE debut, defeating Nathan Frazer on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Fenix defeat Frazer in one-on-one action, picking up the win with a Mexican Muscle Buster.
The match is the first for Fenix in the company since he joined WWE last month. He exited AEW in March.
Welcome the newest addition to #SmackDown, @ReyFenixMx! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gvk4ILX8He
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2025
.@WWEFrazer is putting up a fight! 👊#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tmU7tAQs4s
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2025
.@ReyFenixMx is on FIRE! 😮💨#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/y5z5JrSWtw
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2025
Tonight meant EVERYTHING to @ReyFenixMx! 👏💪#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/M1Sio3qRh2
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2025
