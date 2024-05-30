wrestling / News

AEW News: Rey Fenix vs. Isiah Kassidy Added to Rampage, Dynamite Video Highlights

May 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Rey Fenix vs Isiah Kassidy Image Credit: AEW

– AEW confirmed a new matchup for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Rampage. Rey Fenix will face Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy in a one-on-one bout. Tomorrow’s episode airs via tape delay on TNT at 6:30 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Viva Van
* Rey Fenix vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. TBA
* Satnam Singh vs. TBA

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Dynamite:








