May 30, 2024

– AEW confirmed a new matchup for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Rampage. Rey Fenix will face Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy in a one-on-one bout. Tomorrow’s episode airs via tape delay on TNT at 6:30 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Viva Van

* Rey Fenix vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. TBA

* Satnam Singh vs. TBA

