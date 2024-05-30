wrestling / News
AEW News: Rey Fenix vs. Isiah Kassidy Added to Rampage, Dynamite Video Highlights
– AEW confirmed a new matchup for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Rampage. Rey Fenix will face Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy in a one-on-one bout. Tomorrow’s episode airs via tape delay on TNT at 6:30 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW TNT Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Viva Van
* Rey Fenix vs. Isiah Kassidy
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. TBA
* Satnam Singh vs. TBA
TOMORROW!
Friday Night #AEWRampage
Special Start Time 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on TNT
One half of the #LuchaBros, @ReyFenixMX, faces one half of #PrivateParty, @ZayKassidy, TOMORROW on #AEW Rampage! pic.twitter.com/XAGNqY6u8j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2024
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Dynamite:
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Praises Cody Rhodes, Talks What He Brings To WWE
- More Backstage Details on Jordynne Grace Debuting in WWE NXT, How It Came Together
- Ted DiBiase Shares His Most Expensive Purchase, Talks Giving Receipts To Stiff Workers
- WWE Reportedly Likely To Work More With TNA After Jordynne Grace’s NXT Appearance