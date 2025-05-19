wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Wants A One-on-One Match With Jimmy Uso
Rey Fenix and Jimmy Uso were part of a triple threat this past Friday on Smackdown, but Fenix wants a one-on-one encounter.
In a post on Twitter, he wrote: “Todo va bien! Everything takes time, and my time is coming. Another incredible friday of #smackdown Just i think now i have to face Jimmy Uso @jonathanfatu in ONE a ONE match! @wwe #AN1M0”
