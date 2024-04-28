wrestling / News
Rey Fenix Defeats The Beast Mortos In AEW Return on Collision
April 27, 2024 | Posted by
Rey Fenix returned to AEW after six months away and defeated The Beast Mortos on tonight’s episode of Collision. It was his first match since October 10, when he lost the International title to Orange Cassidy on Dynamite. Fenix won this match with a cradle pin.
Rey Fenix is on the comeback!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@ReyFenixMx | @Taurusoriginal pic.twitter.com/XbThd6w8m5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2024
OMFG 😭
This match is awesome, Rey Fenix you have been massively missed! #AEWCollision
— Avi (@MogulAvi) April 28, 2024
