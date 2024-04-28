wrestling / News

Rey Fenix Defeats The Beast Mortos In AEW Return on Collision

April 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Fenix Image Credit: AEW

Rey Fenix returned to AEW after six months away and defeated The Beast Mortos on tonight’s episode of Collision. It was his first match since October 10, when he lost the International title to Orange Cassidy on Dynamite. Fenix won this match with a cradle pin.

