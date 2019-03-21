Rey Horus vs. Ace Austin Set for MLW Fusion TV Tapings

– Major League Wrestling has announced

Luchador Rey Horus takes on aerial assailant Ace Austin April 4 at MLW TV FUSION Tapings in NYC

NEW YORK – High octane aerial action will be on display Thursday night April 4th in Queens as two middleweights collide for the first-time ever as Ace Austin and Rey Horus throwdown.

MLW today announced Rey Horus vs. Ace Austin for MLW’s April 4th (Rise of the Renegades) event at the Melrose Ballroom. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

One of Mexico’s top luchadores, Rey Horus wowed MLW crowds in Philadelphia earlier this year and now looks to up the ante when he returns on April 4th against Atlantic City’s Ace Austin.

Austin has enjoyed success thus far in MLW, including owning a win over Rich Swann that put the middleweight on track for a World Middleweight Title shot.

The thrilling Tijuana luchador has quickly made his presence felt in MLW. Last July in New York, Horus teamed up with Drago for a match with the Lucha Bros many consider the best tag team bout in league history. So much so fans threw money into the ring following the spectacular championship fight!

Horus, the cousin of the legendary Rey Mysterio Jr., has committed his 2019 to winning gold. A win over Ace Austin would put Horus on pace for a World Middleweight title shot.

