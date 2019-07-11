Rey Horus vs. Bestia 666 Added To MLW Never Say Never

Major League Wrestling has announced that a match between Rey Horus and Bestia 666 has been added to MLW Never Say Never on July 25. Here’s a press release:

Bestia 666 vs. Rey Horus added to MLW’s NYC return on July 25

Witness top ranked Lucha Libre at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens

Bestia 666 collides with Rey Horus July 25th at MLW: Never Say Never hosted by the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Top ranked lucha libre will be spotlighted as two of Tijuana’s best luchadores and rivals wrestle on Thursday night July 25 in the Big Apple.

MLW today announced the Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Rey Horus for MLW: Never Say Never ’19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Salina de la Renta is as ruthless as she is vindictive. Simply put: disappointing the empresaria is not an option many wish to experience or endure. So when Rey Horus disappointed the Puerto Rican powerbroker during her broadcast of FUSION last month, payback was bound to be a bitch.

Salina de la Renta has channeled her inner bruja and will unleash her own demonic hellraiser in the form of Bestia 666 on Horus in New York City. The violent brawler has rampaged all over Mexico making a terrifying impact and leaving a trail of blood and wreckage in his path.

Bestia and Horus are no strangers. The “Tijuana Thriller” Horus and the Devil of Baja have cracked thunder all over the Mexican circuit. Now, the two rivals find themselves facing off with Bestia doing the bidding of the bruja.

See a lucha libre rivalry explode LIVE in New York July 25 at the Melrose Ballroom as MLW presents an MLW Fusion TV taping (buy tickets). The card has a 7pm start time.

Signed for July 25:

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

DREAM MATCH

LA Park vs. Jimmy Havoc

FIRST-TIME EVER

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Timothy Thatcher

¡LUCHA LIBRE!

Rey Horus vs. Bestia 666 (presented by Salina de la Renta)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include: World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart • Brian Pillman Jr. • World Tag Team Champions MJF & Richard Holliday • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Austin Aries • Mance Warner • Low Ki • Hijo de LA Park • Ricky “El Sicario” Martinez • Air Wolf • Ace Austin • Savio Vega • Konnan • Myron Reed • Jordan Oliver and more!

More matches and wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

The event will be a Major League Wrestling: FUSION television taping for beIN SPORTS, FreeSports in UK and Ireland as well as EGO TV in Israel.

Tickets are moving fast for MLW’s return July 25 card. Buy tickets at MLWTickets.com.

Tickets start at just $20. There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30 P.M.) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW fighting athletes.

Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.