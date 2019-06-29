Rey Horus vs. Myron Reed Set for MLW: Kings of Colosseum

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Rey Horus will face Myron Reed at the Kings of Colosseum event. The card is set for July 6 in Chicago, Illinois at the Cicero Stadium. You can check out the full announcement below.

REY HORUS TANGLES WITH MYRON REED SATURDAY JULY 6

Middleweight contenders clash at Kings of the Colosseum

#Justice is coming for Rey Horus in the form of Myron Reed, according to the outspoken activist middleweight… but is he ready to clash with the “Tijuana Thriller”? (Buy tickets)

MLW today announced Myron Reed vs. Rey Horus for MLW: Kings of Colosseum at Cicero Stadium in Chicago. The event is a TV taping for beIN SPORTS on Saturday night July 6th with a 7 p.m. bell time.

The evolution of Myron Reed from self-described victim to activist has had some bumps along the way. Literally.

The Louisville native Reed has been outspoken against the alleged bias officials including Doug Markham have supposedly had during his matches. With Markham accused of aggressive foreign weapon checks prior to matches as well as inconsistent pinfall counts, Reed vows for justice; launching a #Justice social media campaign.

Meanwhile, the Tijuana Thriller has been a major force in the middleweight division with big wins over the likes of Aerostar and Ace Austin. Now, the cousin of Rey Mysterio Jr. must contend with the uprising of Myron Reed.

Will #Justice prevail or will Horus’ exceptional lucha game be too much for the social justice crusader?

See Horus vs. Reed LIVE in Chicago Saturday July 6 at Cicero Stadium.