Rey Mysterio On His Daughter Aalyah Potentially Getting Into Wrestling, Possible Dominik Feud In WWE

Rey Mysterio was recently interviewed by TV Insider, and he discussed a variety of topics, including his daughter Aalyah potentially getting into wrestling, considering retirement before Dominik started his career, and much more. Here’s what Rey had to say:

Rey Mysterio on his daughter Aalyah potentially getting into wrestling: “Not too long ago she asked, “Dad, what would you say if I wanted to step in the ring?” I said, “As long as you don’t leave your career behind.” She wants to join the medical field. As long as she does that and tries wrestling as a second option, I don’t mind. She always had the curiosity to take a bump, hit the ropes. I said whenever you want to try it, let me know. I think it’s in the back of her mind. She is very dedicated to her school and education. I’m proud of that right now.”

On a potential feud with Dominik in WWE: “Once I saw his career take off and see his growth and became so attached to him. It made me want to wrestle him less. It’s something as a father I couldn’t see myself doing. It’s very different when we step in the ring during training where we are wrestling each other. We go hard. I think in front of a crowd. I think I would be very weak when it comes to trying to hurt my son. It’s something I never see doing. I hope it never happens.”

On whether he thinks WWE still needs a brand split: “I think at the end of the day we’re from the same family, but there is a feeling of competition. Whatever brand you are in, you’re trying to rep it to the fullest. That really shows next month at Survivor Series when we cross paths with the opposite teams. Overall we always try to create the best brand.”

On considering retirement before Dominik started his career: “Before my son even stepped in the ring I thought maybe it was time to hang up the mask. Having my son kick off his career gave me a moment of renewal. It was a rebirth. I see my son wrestle now and see myself from the early days. It definitely inspired me to stay in this industry because I have so much passion for this. I thought I was losing my passion in 2019 and that my career was coming to an end. My son was able to boost my energy and help me keep going.”