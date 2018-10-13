WWE News: Rey Mysterio Added to More WWE Live Events, Bayley Attends AAW Event, Charlotte Appearance Announced For Tuesday

– It was previously announced that Rey Mysterio was set for several WWE live events. WWE has added to that list, here is his updated schedule…

* Washington D.C. – October 16

* Hartford, Conn. – Oct. 20

* Boston, Mass. – Oct. 21

* White Plains, N.Y. – Oct. 22

* Newark, N.J. – Oct. 23 (SmackDown LIVE)

* Atlanta, Ga. – Oct. 30 (SmackDown LIVE)

* Cardiff, Wales – Nov. 3

* Aberdeen, Scotland – Nov. 4

* Birmingham, England – Nov. 5

* Manchester, England – Nov. 6 (SmackDown LIVE)

– Bayley was backstage at last night’s AAW Pro Wrestling show in Austin, Texas.

– On Tuesday, Charlotte Flair will appear at the Bethesda Navy Exchange Store in Bethesda, Maryland for a meet and greet.

“Come meet Charlotte Flair, on Tuesday, Oct.16! Flair will be at the Bethesda Navy Exchange Store, 8901 Wisconsin Ave, Building 82, Bethesda, Md., 20892 on behalf of Cricket Wireless from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Please note: Autographs are first-come, first-served and this appearance is NOT open to the public. Meet and greet only open to active/retired military and authorized patrons of NEX Bethesda.”