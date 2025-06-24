– During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio addressed his son Dominik Mysterio’s complaints that he never saw a dime of his money for his WWE TV appearances in 2005 when he was much younger. Rey admitted his son was telling the truth about Dominik never getting paid for those shows.

Rey said on Dominik’s comments (via Fightful), “I gotta admit, that last part he said is true. Out of everything he said, the only thing that’s true is that he did work at SummerSlam and prior leading into that pay-per-view, and he didn’t see a single dime.” He continued, “Where did the money go? I don’t know Dom, where did it go? Maybe that was the payment for the BMW he got.”

Back at WWE SummerSlam 2005, Rey Mysterio wrestled Eddie Guerrero over the custody of Dominik, after it was revealed that Eddy was Dominik’s “real father,” who Rey and his family adopted. Dominik did appear on TV and the SummerSlam event.

As noted, Dominik Mysterio’s previously scheduled bout with AJ Styles for WWE Night of Champions 2025 was cancelled due to an injury to Dominik. The change was announced on last night’s WWE Raw. Styles is still expected to receive a title shot against Dominik when he’s healed at a later date.