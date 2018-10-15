Rey Mysterio Advertised For More Smackdown Appearances

– WWE is advertising Rey Mysterio for additional dates following his return to the company. PWInsider reports that in addition to the original advertised appearances, Mysterio is now advertised for the following:

November 13th: St. Louis MO (Smackdown Live)

November 18th and 20th: Los Angeles CA (Survivor Series and Smackdown Live)

November 24th: Cincinnati OH (WWE Starrcade)

November 27th: Minneapolis MN (Smackdown Live)

December 4th: Austin TX (Smackdown Live)

December 16th: San Jose CA (WWE TLC)

December 29th: Pittsburgh PA (Smackdown Live)