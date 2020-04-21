Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews Earn Money in the Bank Spots (Pics, Video)

The men’s “Climb the Corporate Ladder” Money in the Bank match is taking shape, with three more names qualifying on Monday’s Raw. Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, and Apollo Crews all won matches to earn spots alongside Cesaro in the men’s match. Mysterio defeated Murphy to qualify for the match, while Black beat Austin Theory and Crews took down MVP. You can see highlights from the matches below.

We’ll have a full, updated card for the PPV, which airs on May 10th on WWE Network, after Raw.