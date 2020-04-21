wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews Earn Money in the Bank Spots (Pics, Video)
The men’s “Climb the Corporate Ladder” Money in the Bank match is taking shape, with three more names qualifying on Monday’s Raw. Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, and Apollo Crews all won matches to earn spots alongside Cesaro in the men’s match. Mysterio defeated Murphy to qualify for the match, while Black beat Austin Theory and Crews took down MVP. You can see highlights from the matches below.
We’ll have a full, updated card for the PPV, which airs on May 10th on WWE Network, after Raw.
.@WWEAleister battles @austintheory1 for a spot in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match RIGHT NOW on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/8qzIM22tGo
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020
It's a battle between @austintheory1 and @WWEAleister for a spot in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match on #WWERaw as @Zelina_VegaWWE watches closely! pic.twitter.com/dBnqu9Q664
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020
.@WWEAleister is headed to #MITB! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zef65uvAyE
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020
That's what it's all about.@WWEApollo looks to take down @The305MVP to earn a spot in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/s1uujBCJ7F
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020
.@The305MVP managed to get @WWEApollo FIRED UP on a whole new level!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QPYxbbkgT7
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020
.@WWEApollo is headed to #MITB! 💰💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/gR5i1u9Qne
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020
One will advance to the Men's #MITB Ladder Match as @reymysterio battles @WWE_Murphy on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/89qTJPiC1U
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020
.@reymysterio takes down @WWE_Murphy to secure his position in the Men's #MITB Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/K2Q4LNnpr1
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020
