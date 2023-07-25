wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio, Alpha Academy, & Titus O’Neil Set for WWE’s The Bump This Week
– WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Alpha Academy, and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil have been announced for tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:
TOMORROW at 1pm ET:
BOOYAKA! WWE Hall of Famer and leader of the LWO, @reymysterio, returns to #WWETheBump! 👀🔥
Got questions for Rey Mysterio? Drop ‘em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/HDHmCNAecB
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 25, 2023
TOMORROW at 1pm ET:
THANK YEWWWWWWW! #AlphaAcademy’s very own @WWEGable and @otiswwe join us on #WWETheBump!
Got questions for Gable and Otis? Drop ‘em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ju2834uqnp
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 25, 2023
TOMORROW at 1pm ET:
We’re beyond excited to have @TitusONeilWWE joining us IN-STUDIO once again!
Got questions for Titus? Drop ‘em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/cm6JlgxHSJ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 25, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Says He Has a Great Relationship With The Elite, Still Talks With Them
- Arn Anderson On Bill Watts’ Decision To Push His Son Erik In WCW, Says No One Blamed Erik
- Eric Bischoff On WWE Having The Chance To Bring In Sting During Invasion Angle
- Jake Roberts On Bad News Brown’s WWE Stint, Vince McMahon Promising Him A Title Run