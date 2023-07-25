Rey Mysterio, Alpha Academy, & Titus O’Neil Set for WWE’s The Bump This Week

– WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Alpha Academy, and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil have been announced for tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:

Got questions for Rey Mysterio? Drop ‘em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/HDHmCNAecB

BOOYAKA! WWE Hall of Famer and leader of the LWO, @reymysterio , returns to #WWETheBump ! 👀🔥

TOMORROW at 1pm ET:

TOMORROW at 1pm ET:

THANK YEWWWWWWW! #AlphaAcademy’s very own @WWEGable and @otiswwe join us on #WWETheBump!

Got questions for Gable and Otis? Drop ‘em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ju2834uqnp

— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 25, 2023