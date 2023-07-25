wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio, Alpha Academy, & Titus O’Neil Set for WWE’s The Bump This Week

July 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Rey Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Alpha Academy, and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil have been announced for tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading