Rey Mysterio Says He’s ‘Always Known’ Dominik Would Be Bigger Than Him

Rey Mysterio says he’s always believed that his son Dominik would surpass him and take things to the next level. The elder Mysterio appeared on Busted Open Radio and during the conversation he talked about Dominik’s success in WWE, saying that he didn’t know in what way Dominik would be bigger but did believe it would happen. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc)

“I’ve always known, deep down inside my heart that my son was going to be bigger than his father. I didn’t know in what way. But I just knew that he was going to do things that I wasn’t able to do and he was going to take it to the next level. That’s what generations are about, taking it to the next level. He’s doing it and he’s surprising all of us, his family, his peers, the fans.”

On Dominik growing in the business: “When you grow up in your first four years of being in the business around that type of super stardom, if you don’t learn, I don’t know how you’re going to learn. He picked up on it.”