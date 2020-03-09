wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza Announced for RAW Tonight
March 9, 2020 | Posted by
Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza has been announced for RAW tonight.
Also set for RAW:
* Drew McIntyre in action.
* The return of Edge.
* Shayna Baszler will appear.
.@AngelGarzaWwe has been making a statement since joining the #RAW roster! Will @reymysterio be able to stop his momentum? pic.twitter.com/qAvv4Dvi0q
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2020
.@reymysterio looks to get even with @AngelGarzaWwe TONIGHT on #Raw! https://t.co/ojS6WLeDNv
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2020
