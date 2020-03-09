wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza Announced for RAW Tonight

March 9, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Rey Mysterio WWE Smackdown

Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza has been announced for RAW tonight.

Also set for RAW:

* Drew McIntyre in action.
* The return of Edge.
* Shayna Baszler will appear.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Angel Garza, Rey Mysterio, Ashish

More Stories

loading