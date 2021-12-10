Rey Mysterio Getting An Animated Series Starting In 2022

An animated Rey Mysterio series is coming to Cartoon Network Latin America next year. It was announced on Thursday that Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad is being developed by Mysterio and the studio ¡Viva Calavera! to air in 2022.

The show is described as an action comedy per Wrestling Inc and will follow Mysterio as well as a wrestling fan named Oscar as they battle both lucha libre and supernatural forces of evil, both of the lucha libre variety in the ring. The primary villain is an evil warrior named Uroboros who is described as using dark forces he doesn’t understand.

“We are very excited to be able to share with Cartoon Network and Rey Mysterio fans more details and color of this incredible production made in Mexico,” Jaime Jiménez Rión, Vice President of Content and Original Production, WarnerMedia Kids & Family, Latin America, said. “We are confident that you will enjoy the surprises we have in store and that the show will meet all your expectations.”

“To have an action-comedy series on Cartoon Network is a dream come true,” noted ¡Viva Calavera! founders The Skull Brothers. “That it puts Mexico and Lucha Libre at the center is even more, but that it has as its protagonist Rey Mysterio, whom we have admired since we were children, is simply indescribable. We believe that fans will greatly appreciate this new series, the result of the work and passion of so many people.”