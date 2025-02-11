Rey Mysterio Would Love To Announce His Retirement Match When the Time Comes

Rey Mysterio says that when it’s time for him to retire, he’d like to announce his final match ahead of time. The WWE Hall of Famer remains active and is competing in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on tonight’s Raw, but he knows he’s nearing the end of his run and was asked by Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely if he would like to do something similar to John Cena and announce his final match.

“I would love to make an announcement,” Mysterio said (h/t to Fightful). “I would love for the fans who have grown up watching me and supported my career from day one, of which there are still many around, to be able to say, ‘This is the last time I’m going to get to see him perform. I want to go take a look.’ I want to give the opportunity to those fans that have been loyal from day one. Prior to that, I would think, ‘I’m just going to retire one day,’ but it’s a hard thing to do when you start thinking about it.”

He continued, “I know that time is a lot closer than it was yesterday. I have to prep myself up mentally. I do that slowly, especially now that Cena is doing his last run. I’m kind of looking at him and trying to get that understanding of what it feels like. He’s going into Hollywood and doing his thing, he has a great thing going on. For me, I’ve always loved and only done wrestling. Once I leave wrestling, I think about what I’m going to do next.”

In addition to Cena, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Meiko Satomura have announced their final runs coming to an end this year.