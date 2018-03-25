Rey Mysterio Appears at NJPW Strong Style Evolved (Video)

– Rey Mysterio made an appearance at Sunday night’s NJPW Strong Style Evolved show in Long Beach, California. Mysterio was originally supposed to face Jushin Liger on the show, but was pulled last week due to his torn bicep injury.

During tonight’s appearance, Mysterio said that he would appear for New Japan as soon as he was able to wrestle again. He then watched Liger’s match with Will Ospreay, after which Ospreay challenged Mysterio to a future match.

