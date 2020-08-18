wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Appears on Raw, Will Be In Dominik’s Corner At SummerSlam (Pics, Video)
Rey Mysterio returned to Raw on Monday night and is set to be in his son’s corner for Dominik’s match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Mysterio appeared on tonight’s episode alongside Dominik and discussed his experience of seeing Rollins and Murphy assault Dominik last week. He announced that he would be in Dominik’s corner for this weekend’s show, which brought out Rollins and Murphy who were attacked by a kendo stick-wielding Dominik.
The match at SummerSlam this coming Sunday will see Dominik able to use weapons against Rollins.
The rumors are true.@reymysterio is HERE … so where are you, @WWERollins? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fpJ7ZTkrwM
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
Nothing like a little father-son bonding.#WWERaw @reymysterio @35_Dominik pic.twitter.com/kReiuRGelA
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
.@reymysterio & @35_Dominik just BLASTED @WWERollins & @WWE_Murphy with a pair of Kendo sticks on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/6jyoMRJIHb
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2020
