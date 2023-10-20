Rey Mysterio Praises Bad Bunny and Logan Paul On Their Rapid Improvement

In a recent appearance with WWE on ESPN, Rey Mysterio commended both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul on their ability to rapidly acclimate to the wrestling industry and quickly gain the skills needed to get in the ring with established professionals (per Fightful). He also shared his support for a match involving them and both Mysterios as a future concept. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete video below.

On seeing outside talent come into the industry and pick up the skills quickly: “In my 34 years of being in the business, when I saw Bad Bunny wrestle at Mania the first time, that was pretty impressive. Then, I saw his last match in Puerto Rico, that was very impressive as well. Every time he stepped in the ring, he got better. I don’t think he has the time to train every day like we do or we used to do. It’s very scary to see talent from outside of sports entertainment, from the music industry or influencing, to come in and pick up like that. It’s shocking. At the same time, very athletic, Logan Paul, and is incredible to adapt. Picking up the craft very fast.”

On the idea of Rey & Bad Bunny vs. Dominik & Logan Paul: “I like that. Put it out in the universe. Let’s hope WWE listens to that and picks it up. That’s a good one.”