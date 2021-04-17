WWE News: Rey Mysterio Beats Otis on Smackdown, Pat McAfee On Joining Commentary Team

– Rey Mysterio proved victorious against Otis on this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see a clip from the match below:

Both @reymysterio and @otiswwe are looking to gain ground towards the #SmackDown Tag Team Championship, but tonight they go one-on-one. Who will gain momentum? pic.twitter.com/vZmu6VTYOJ — WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2021

– WWE also shared a clip of Pat McAfee discussing his arrival on the Smackdown commentary team. McAfee suggested that he may eventually step into the ring again once his body is ready: