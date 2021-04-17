wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio Beats Otis on Smackdown, Pat McAfee On Joining Commentary Team

April 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio WWE Smackdown

– Rey Mysterio proved victorious against Otis on this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see a clip from the match below:

– WWE also shared a clip of Pat McAfee discussing his arrival on the Smackdown commentary team. McAfee suggested that he may eventually step into the ring again once his body is ready:

