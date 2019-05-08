wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Cancels Motor City Comic-Con Appearance
May 8, 2019
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio was scheduled to appear at the Motor City Comic-Con in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. However, May 19 is also the night of the WWE Money in the Bank event, where Mysterio is set to face Samoa Joe for the WWE US title. It appears Mysterio’s appearances at the Comic-Con have since been cancelled, per the official website.
