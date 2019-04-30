wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio Celebrates Thirty Years in Wrestling, Five Things to Know Before SmackDown

April 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio WWE Smackdown

– Rey Mysterio is celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of his wrestling debut. Mysterio, who first wrestled at the age of fourteen, posted to Twitter to reflect on his career:

The WWE YouTube account also posted this video of Mysterio discussing the anniversary:

– WWE posted this week’s Smackdown preview, looking at five things to know before tonight’s episode:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rey Mysterio, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading