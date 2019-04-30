wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Celebrates Thirty Years in Wrestling, Five Things to Know Before SmackDown
April 30, 2019 | Posted by
– Rey Mysterio is celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of his wrestling debut. Mysterio, who first wrestled at the age of fourteen, posted to Twitter to reflect on his career:
On this day at the age of 14 I made my debut and it’s a very special day in Mexico “ Día del niño” “Day of the Kid” if I had the opportunity to re live these 30 yrs I would do it all over again. Thank you to all my fans!! Much love and respect! https://t.co/4imFIXyQvO
— ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) April 30, 2019
The WWE YouTube account also posted this video of Mysterio discussing the anniversary:
– WWE posted this week’s Smackdown preview, looking at five things to know before tonight’s episode:
