Rey Mysterio Cleared for WrestleMania 35 Match

– It looks like Rey Mysterio has been medically cleared for his previously scheduled US title match with Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 35. As previously reported, Mysterio was dealing with an ankle injury stemming from his match with Baron Corbin last Monday on Raw, which appeared to put his match with Samoa Joe in jeopardy. According to a report by F4WOnline.com, that match is a go as of today.

WWE sources reportedly confirmed the match is still scheduled to take place on tomorrow’s card. Rey Mysterio was also seen walking around without a noticeable limp on Thursday night. However, his injury did keep him from facing Andrade in a scheduled match last Tuesday on on Smackdown Live.

WrestleMania 35 is set for tomorrow at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.