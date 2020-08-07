Rey Mysterio Close To New WWE Deal, AEW Reportedly Matched WWE’s Offer

As we’ve previously reported, Rey Mysterio has been working without a WWE contract but has been in negotiations with the company to stick around. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio is very close to a new deal and will likely stay, but it’s unknown if he’s actually signed yet. It’s believed that the future of Dominick’s wrestling career was a big factor in his decision.

AEW reportedly made an offer that was equal to WWE’s per-match offer, but the WWE offer was higher because there were more dates. At this time, it’s unknown how long WWE’s new deal will keep Mysterio in the company. All that’s known is that it will be longer than the last 18-month deal but shorter than the five-year deals that WWE had been trying to sign other wrestlers to (like Gallows and Anderson).