WWE News: Rey Mysterio Comments On San Diego Return, Elias Set For Signing, RAW Event Set For Saturday
June 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Rey Mysterio posted a video to Instagram to comment on WWE returning to San Diego. He appeared on a live event in the city last night to confront US champion Samoa Joe.
– Elias is set for an autograph signing on Saturday at Walmart in Tacoma, Washington at 2 PM.
– Speaking of Saturday, RAW will have a live event in Spokane on the same day.
