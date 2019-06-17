wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio Comments On San Diego Return, Elias Set For Signing, RAW Event Set For Saturday

June 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rey Mysterio Smackdown

– Rey Mysterio posted a video to Instagram to comment on WWE returning to San Diego. He appeared on a live event in the city last night to confront US champion Samoa Joe.

– Elias is set for an autograph signing on Saturday at Walmart in Tacoma, Washington at 2 PM.

– Speaking of Saturday, RAW will have a live event in Spokane on the same day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rey Mysterio, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading