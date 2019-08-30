wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Comments on Stem Cell Treatments, Raw Return
– Rey Mysterio took to Twitter on Thursday to comment on his impending return on next week’s Raw, as well as the stem cell therapy treatments he received this week. Mysterio was announced on Monday as making his return to the show this coming Monday after two weeks off. His last appearance saw him close to retiring, until his son Dominick talked him out of it.
Meanwhile, Mysterio has been receiving stem cell therapy and shared a pic and video from the procedure:
Family is the most important thing in my life. It was a conversation between my son @35_Dominik and I that kept me from making a major decision. The @WWEUniverse in Latin America this weekend was amazing … and I’m returning to #Raw next week. #Booyaka https://t.co/5u6MWW3M6J
— ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) August 29, 2019
Damn needle was Biiiiiggggg! #BioXRey pic.twitter.com/ANt1PXGNt0
— ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) August 29, 2019
