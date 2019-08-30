Rey Mysterio Comments on Stem Cell Treatments, Raw Return

– Rey Mysterio took to Twitter on Thursday to comment on his impending return on next week’s Raw, as well as the stem cell therapy treatments he received this week. Mysterio was announced on Monday as making his return to the show this coming Monday after two weeks off. His last appearance saw him close to retiring, until his son Dominick talked him out of it.

Meanwhile, Mysterio has been receiving stem cell therapy and shared a pic and video from the procedure: