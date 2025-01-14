Rey Mysterio Comments On Penta’s WWE Debut

Rey Mysterio is happy to see Penta in WWE, as he noted during a Raw commercial break. Penta picked up a win in his debut over Chad Gable, and Mysterio was asked about the debut during an ad break on Raw.

“I’ve known Penta for quite some time now, and I’ve always envisioned Penta’s true home to be WWE,” Mysterio said (per PWInsider). “Well, he just went out there and proved to me and the whole world why he’s here.”