Rey Mysterio Comments on His Royal Rumble Return

– Rey Mysterio appeared in a video backstage from the Royal Rumble reacting to his return at the Royal Rumble. You can see the video below, in which Mysterio reacts to appearing in the Rumble at #27.

Asked what the fan reaction was like, Mysterio said, “Oh, it’s incredible. It’s been almost three years since I’ve heard that WWE fan reaction and to be honest with you, a lot of people say it’s luck, a lot of people say it’s awesome to hear that. But I’ll tell you, I’m truly blessed, I’m truly blessed to come back and realise that the fans don’t forget you.”

He added, “And not only the fans, but the WWE family, you know…it’s a universal reaction and it feels good. It feels great.”

Mysterio’s appearance is, for the moment at least, just a one-time thing and he is not reportedly signed to a new WWE deal.