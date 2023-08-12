Rey Mysterio Comments On US Title Win on WWE Smackdown

In an interview with the Smackdown Lowdown’s Kayla Braxton (via Fightful), Rey Mysterio spoke about winning the United States championship from Austin Theory on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Mysterio replaced Santos Escobar, who was injured by Theory before the match.

He said: “Today was a roller coaster ride from the moment I arrived to the moment which is now. I was so angry, and my frustration and my anger took over that when I went out and had that match with Austin, I wasn’t really thinking about the final consequence, which is [being United States Champion]. My team, the LWO, this ain’t my title. This is our title. This is the LWO’s title. Oh my god, this is our unity right here. This is what unites us together. When you have guys like Austin Theory, which we all run across at some point in our lifetime, you have to put an end to that, and I think tonight was the perfect night to put an end to Austin Theory.“