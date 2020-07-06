Rey Mysterio to Compete on Tonight’s Raw, More Matches Announced

WWE has announced several matches, including Rey Mysterio’s return to in-ring action, on tonight’s Raw. The company announced on Twitter that Mysterio has been cleared to return to the ring and will team with Aleister Black against Seth Rollins and Murphy on tonight’s show.

Also newly confirmed for tonight’s show are:

* Randy Orton, Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders and Big Show

* Dolph Ziggler may pick his stipulation for the WWE Championship match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

Previously announced for the show was Asuka vs. Bayley in a non-title match.