Rey Mysterio to Compete on Tonight’s Raw, More Matches Announced
WWE has announced several matches, including Rey Mysterio’s return to in-ring action, on tonight’s Raw. The company announced on Twitter that Mysterio has been cleared to return to the ring and will team with Aleister Black against Seth Rollins and Murphy on tonight’s show.
Also newly confirmed for tonight’s show are:
* Randy Orton, Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders and Big Show
* Dolph Ziggler may pick his stipulation for the WWE Championship match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules
Previously announced for the show was Asuka vs. Bayley in a non-title match.
.@reymysterio has been medically cleared to compete and will return to action TONIGHT as he teams with @WWEAleister to battle @WWERollins & @WWE_Murphy on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/79dZjEShoR
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2020
.@WWETheBigShow is set to team up with @Erik_WWE & @Ivar_WWE to take on @RandyOrton, @AngelGarzaWwe & @AndradeCienWWE TONIGHT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/UbMiXlJD7O
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2020
TONIGHT on #WWERaw…
Will @HEELZiggler choose a stipulation for his encounter with @DMcIntyreWWE at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules??? pic.twitter.com/o9ujkgELEY
— WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2020
