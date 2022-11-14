Rey Mysterio Reportedly Dealing With Injury

Rey Mysterio is out of action for the next few weeks due to injury, according to a new report. Ringside News and The Wrestling Observer both independently reported that Mysterio was backstage at the last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown and had a walking boot on.

The Observer notes that Mysterio was set for the Smackdown World Cup originally but won’t be competing due to the injury, which is to the foot or ankle. He is not expected to miss more than a few weeks, and this is why Mustafa Ali was brought in from Raw to be part of the tournament.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mysterio for a quick and full recovery.