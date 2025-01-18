Rey Mysterio Declares For The Royal Rumble On WWE Smackdown

Rey Mysterio has declared his intent to enter the Royal Rumble, doing so on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw the WWE Hall of Famer kick things off in his hometown of San Diego and announce that he will be entering this year’s men’s Rumble match.

Kevin Owens then came out and said that he was rooting for Mysterio to win, suggesting that they would be able to fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship if that hjappens. Mysterio pointed out that Owens was not the champion, but said that if Owens beats Cody Rhodes and he won the Rumble match, he would challenge him. That led to Owens attacking Mysterio and a match being set up for later tonight.

We’ll have an updated card for the Royal Rumble after tonight’s Smackdown.