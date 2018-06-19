Quantcast

 

Various News: Rey Mysterio Discussing a 3-Year Deal With WWE, Impact Stars Talk Being a Spokesperson

June 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– According to Lucha Central, Rey Mysterio revealed at a Mysterio day press conference that he and WWE have discussed a three-year deal for him to return to the company. The site adds that Mysterio being granted a part-time schedule may be a big part of the negotiations.

– Here is a new Impact question mark, looking at what product or service Impact Wrestling stars would be a spokesperson for…

