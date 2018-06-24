Rey Mysterio Doesn’t Know Who He’s Facing at All In, Talks Chris Jericho & More

– Rey Mysterio spoke with Jim Ross earlier this month and discussed his potential All In opponent, plus more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his respect for Chris Jericho: “I’ve actually, without picking his mind that much, I’ve learned a lot about how he likes to roll and do his own thing. And I tip my hat off for him because he has worked his ass off. He has. He has been on the grind. He was the first guy ever to leave WCW, take that risk, go to WWF at the time, and look at him now. He has his rock band. He’s a visionary. He sees something, if he wants to go for it, he goes for it. And he’ll achieve it when he’s finished.”

On the difficulty of heels getting heat from crowds: “It is [impossible for heels to get real heat nowadays] because of the fact that, for the fans, if you have a rich history on your way to becoming one of the top heels, all-of-a-sudden, heels are loved. Why? Because you worked hard to obtain your spot. It sounds weird, but you become a babyface in their eyes…You can’t go to an arena and cheer both fighters. In this case, you can’t go for Manny Pacquiao and cheer for Julio César Chávez. You either go for one or the other. And same for football. You can’t go for both football teams. You’ve got to pick one.”

On his All In appearance: “I don’t have a clue yet [about his All In opponent]. I’m sure they have something good cooked up because they’ve been doing this very methodical and just the way they announced the show, the way they’ve announced talent little by little. It’s a good strategy, so I’m sure they have a good show lined up. I’ve been in contact with both the Bucks and Cody, so they’re letting me choose as well. They’re throwing some stuff around. But, at the end of the day, whatever we think the fans are going to love the most, that’s what we want to give them.”