Rey Mysterio Says He Doesn’t Usually Test Out New Moves Before Doing Them

Rey Mysterio says that he doesn’t typically test out new moves before doing them in the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on the BWGS Podcast and during the conversation he was asked if he tries out his moves before doing them live.

“There’s usually no test,” Mysterio said (per Fightful). “What happens is I get very creative visually, and I can sit by ringside and kind of… See the moves that I can possibly try and do and if I if I think I can pull it off I might try it one time at about 50% and if the other 50 I feel I can do easily then I’ll knock it out.”

Mysterio was victorious at WrestleMania 40, teaming with Andrade to defeat Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar.