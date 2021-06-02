Rey Mysterio Recalls Dominik Mysterio’s Debut At WWE SummerSlam, Talks Reaction To Dominik Wanting To Become Wrestler

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Rey Mysterio discussed his reaction to Dominik Mysterio wanting to become a wrestler, Dominik’s debut at WWE SummerSlam, and much more. You can read Rey Mysterio’s comments below.

Rey Mysterio on whether he was hesitant about Dominik Mysterio getting into wrestling: “No I wasn’t. I think because he asked to be a part of this profession at a very late stage. Out of nowhere, I wasn’t expecting it. He was like, ‘Mom and Dad, I want to talk to you guys. I want to see if I can break in the business. I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I guess because it happened to me and I grew up around this sport. At the age of four or five years old, I was already bumping and jumping in the ring. So, the fact that he started late, I never thought that day would come. I was really excited. I was really pumped when he said he wanted to break and see if he had what it takes.”

On Dominik’s debut at WWE SummerSlam: “Everything just kind of evolved so quickly, and he was given the opportunity to debut on SummerSlam. I, personally, didn’t think he was ready. So, I let him make his choice. I said, ‘Dom, this is what they want to happen. Are you good? Or do you want to say no?’ He was like, ‘No, dad. I’m ready. I’ll do it.’ I was like, ‘Whoa.’ So, you can only imagine the level of nerves and stress I had during that time.”

On Dominik using the 619: “Every time he wrestles, I go back, and we sit down, and we kind of critique the match. So I told him, ‘Son, you gotta pick up your speed on the 619, man. You’re going too slow.’ He said, ‘Pops, I’m going at your speed.’ I said, ‘Bulls—! You’re not going at my speed. I’m going at your speed, so we’re running together.’ He goes, ‘Wait and see me do it in singles next time.’ I believe I was slowing down because I didn’t think he would go as fast as I would. I’ve seen him in training, and he runs pretty fast when he throws himself at the ropes. But still, no one does it like his pops.”

