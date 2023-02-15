Rey Mysterio Gets One Over On Rhea Ripley & Dominik At Their Valentine’s Day Dinner

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley had the tables turned on them, as Rey Mysterio and his wife got one over on them for Valentine’s Day. WWE posted the video to Twitter of Dominik and Ripley walking into a nice restaurant with a camera crew, where there was a reservation for two under “Mysterio.” Apparently though, Rey and Dominik’s mother were already there, and whether it was Dominik’s plan all along or not, Angie looked quite pleased with herself as they graciously left the table for Dom and Rhea.

Later on after an expensive meal, Dominik was told that he was off the Mysterio’s account and his card got declined. Two police officers showed up being directed to a table and Dominik dashed away, believing himself to be part of a sting operation and leaving Ripley to pay the bill.