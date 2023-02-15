wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Gets One Over On Rhea Ripley & Dominik At Their Valentine’s Day Dinner
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley had the tables turned on them, as Rey Mysterio and his wife got one over on them for Valentine’s Day. WWE posted the video to Twitter of Dominik and Ripley walking into a nice restaurant with a camera crew, where there was a reservation for two under “Mysterio.” Apparently though, Rey and Dominik’s mother were already there, and whether it was Dominik’s plan all along or not, Angie looked quite pleased with herself as they graciously left the table for Dom and Rhea.
Later on after an expensive meal, Dominik was told that he was off the Mysterio’s account and his card got declined. Two police officers showed up being directed to a table and Dominik dashed away, believing himself to be part of a sting operation and leaving Ripley to pay the bill.
All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party 😬 pic.twitter.com/pd8Abtpot1
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Triple H Not Heavily Changing WWE Booking Plans in Recent Months
- Cody Rhodes on the Only Promise By Vince McMahon When He Signed to Return to WWE
- Tony Khan on What He Would Do If He Owned Another Wrestling Company
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA Threatening To Fine Motor City Machine Guns For Not Blading, Paul Heyman Criticizing TNA In 2008