Rey Mysterio on How Eddie Guerrero’s Spirit Remains Alive

– During a recent edition of WrestleRant, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio discussed his late friend, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, and how Eddie’s spirit still feels alive. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rey Mysterio on Eddie Guerrero’s spirit: “Well, I mean, I’ve been a witness that his spirit maintains alive, you know, Ever since he left us in 2005. So to be able to just hear the Eddie chants, to capture here and there videos or clips that he has done over the years in his career.”

On what Guerrero might’ve accomplished over the last 20 years: “He had a really short time in WWE. I can’t even imagine Eddie still being here. The growth that he would have had over the past 20 years incredible, but overall I love that his spirit is is still alive and will maintain alive forever.”