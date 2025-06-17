Rey Mysterio Expected To Return From Injury In August

According to a report from PWInsider.com, wrestling veteran Konnan stated on his podcast, Keepin’ It 100 OFFICIAL, that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is expected to return from injury this August.

Mysterio has been out of action since the night before WrestleMania 41, when he suffered a torn abductor muscle during a match on Friday Night SmackDown. The injury required surgery and forced him to miss WWE’s biggest event of the year.

While recovering, Mysterio made a non-physical appearance at the recent WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event in Los Angeles to address the live audience. Konnan’s update provides the first concrete timeline for when fans can expect to see the legendary luchador back in the ring this summer.