Rey Mysterio Explains Why He Missed WrestleMania, Says He Has No Signs of COVID-19

Rey Mysterio has explained in a new interview why he ended up missing out on WrestleMania 36. Mysterio appeared on Fox Sports MX and talked in Spanish about why he missed the show, confirming a report by the Wrestling Observer from late last month that he was in self-quarantine.

According to ComicBook.com, Mysterio said that he wasn’t feeling well when WWE started taping content at the Performance Center to lead into WrestleMania, as well as the PPV itself, and that WWE’s medical staff chose to have him stay home in order to avoid any potential risks. Mysterio noted that he has shown no signs or symptoms of the novel coronavirus, and said he thinks it was caused by traveling from Orlando to San Diego.

Mysterio was expected to face Andrade for the United States Championship. With that match being nixed, Andrade was put into the Raw Tag Team Championship match alongside Angel Garza until Andrade himself had to be pulled due to injury. Austin Theory replaced him.