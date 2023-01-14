wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio To Face Karrion Kross On WWE Smackdown In Two Weeks

January 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio Karrion Kross WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross will do battle on the Smackdown go-home show before the Royal Rumble. Tonight’s show saw Kross and Mysterio get physical after the latter declared himself for the Royal Rumble. Kross came out and cut a promo taking shots at Mysterio’s recent family troubles involving Dominik, which led to a brawl that ended with Kross choking Mysterio out.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs on January 27th live on FOX.

