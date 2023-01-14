wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio To Face Karrion Kross On WWE Smackdown In Two Weeks
Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross will do battle on the Smackdown go-home show before the Royal Rumble. Tonight’s show saw Kross and Mysterio get physical after the latter declared himself for the Royal Rumble. Kross came out and cut a promo taking shots at Mysterio’s recent family troubles involving Dominik, which led to a brawl that ended with Kross choking Mysterio out.
The match is the first announced for the show, which airs on January 27th live on FOX.
"At the end of the day, who do you hate more…"@realKILLERkross gets what's coming to him after insulting @reymysterio! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/BU8U7yfcfs
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2023
Things get personal on #SmackDown!@realKILLERkross @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/7ONBAPfVQc
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 14, 2023